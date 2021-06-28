Rose Byrne Felt Like She Was "In a Marvel Movie" With Her Intricate 'Physical' Costumes

If you aren't in the entertainment business, you might take certain things for granted – like the logistics that go into designing, planning, and executing different costumes on television shows, for starters.

When Rose Byrne spoke to Collider about her own experiences with her custom-made costumes for her Apple TV Plus show Physical, she revealed the very precise measuring and designing that went into it. And let's just say that it wasn't as easy as buying a bunch of leotards from the local Target.