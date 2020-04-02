The Truth Behind Apple TV+'s New Series, 'Home Before Dark'

Hilde's wild and totally jaw-dropping pursuits have been nothing short of impressive, and — let's face it — seriously inspirational. It comes as no surprise that the unusually mature pre-teen's story has been made into a TV show for adults. Needless to say, we will definitely be spending the weekend binge-watching this addicting new series as soon as it premieres.

Home Before Dark premieres on Friday, April 3, only on Apple TV+.