The Truth Behind Apple TV+'s New Series, 'Home Before Dark'By Lizzy Rosenberg
After binging and re-watching Tiger King a few times over, you're most likely seeking out something brand new to watch, and lucky for you, we have the perfect series: Apple TV+'s Home Before Dark. If you haven't heard about it, the story follows Hilde Lisco, a 9-year-old journalist who covers the crime beat in her local Washington newspaper, obviously facing backlash while happening upon terrifying stories along the way.
Is Home Before Dark based on a true story? Is Hilde based on a real person? Stay tuned for everything we know regarding the story and characters who apparently inspired Apple TV+'s latest and greatest fictional series.
Hilde Lisko's story in 'Home Before Dark' is based on the exciting life of a real kid journalist.
Although Hilde's less-than-childlike endeavors simply appear to make for a binge-worthy and ultra-dramatic tale, they're actually based on a series of true events. According to Seattle Times, the series was inspired by a real-life kid journalist named Hilde Lysiak, who moved to a new town in Pennsylvania and decided to start covering local murder stories. Apparently creators decided on a different location to add mystery, while not clinging too close to Hilde's actual story.
At a young age, the real Hilde apparently visited NY Daily News' newsroom with her father, and was instantly hooked on the prospect of pursuing journalism according to PopSugar. She started her own newspaper, Orange Street News, and eventually covered a violent murder in her town.
She garnered negative attention regarding her age, but ignored it and continued doing what she loved. Check out the video below of the real Hilde calling out the haters and critics — it's seriously empowering to watch.
What is the real-life Hilde doing now? The naysayers didn't get her down.
A few years after she began her journalistic career, the real-life Hilde is now 13 years old. She is continuing to do what she loves, which is reporting, despite facing tremendous controversy over the years. According to Meaww, she's the youngest member of the Society of Professional Journalists, and now has her own book series with Scholastic, which is separate from the new Apple TV+ series.
Additionally, to this day, Hilde still enjoys reporting local criminal news, and has continued to run the publication she created herself, Orange Street News. It was initially based in Selinsgrove, Pa., but has since moved to her new hometown of Patagonia, Ariz., where she now lives with her family. She continues to crack cases and report them as they come. Basically, she's a real-life Nancy Drew.
Hilde's wild and totally jaw-dropping pursuits have been nothing short of impressive, and — let's face it — seriously inspirational. It comes as no surprise that the unusually mature pre-teen's story has been made into a TV show for adults. Needless to say, we will definitely be spending the weekend binge-watching this addicting new series as soon as it premieres.
Home Before Dark premieres on Friday, April 3, only on Apple TV+.
