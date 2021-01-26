Emily VanCamp Wants Kids, but for Now, She'll Leave Being a Mom to Her Character

Emily met her husband, Josh Bowman, when the two worked together on the set of Revenge. They tied the knot at Harbour Island in the Bahamas in December 2018. The couple currently have no children. However, a few years before they said “I do," Emily told Meredith Viera on her talk show that she was looking forward to starting a family of her own one day.

“Yes, absolutely, especially when your sisters are having babies you just want to jump on the bandwagon. But I’m just happy being an auntie right now,” she said. “I’m really busy and I feel like I kind of want to be the kind of mom I want to be.”

Follow along with Nic and Conrad's pregnancy journey on The Resident, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.