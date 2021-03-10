Meet Anuja Joshi, the Newest Actress to Join 'The Resident'

She shared on Instagram, "It’s with extreme gratitude and humility that I announce my official Hollywood debut. I will be joining the cast of @theresidentonfox starting this Tuesday at 8pm EST!"

There's been some major casting news for The Resident : Actress Anuja Joshi will be joining the series as Dr. Leela Devi, who's "about to shake things up at Chastain Memorial Hospital ," according to the Anuja herself.

If you haven't heard of Anuja, that's because she's a relatively new actress. Although she starred in the web series Hello Mini, The Resident will be her first big role. Here's what else you need to know about Anuja.

She also did digital marketing for the show Suits (yup, it's totally possible she knows Meghan Markle!) and Mr. Robot.

The Resident's new comer, Anuja Joshi, comes from a family of actors. Her dad, whose stage name is Master Alankar, was a former child star who can be seen in countless Indian films. Anuja graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, and she's also a trained singer and dancer (EGOT, Anuja is coming for you). Though she may be new to mainstream TV, she's been behind the scenes for a while. During college, she interned for SNL and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Who is Anuja Joshi dating?

Anuja Joshi is engaged to Indian-American actor and dancer Ankur Rathee. He also had a role in Hello Mini, as well as the Amazon Prime series Four More Shots Please. It seems like the couple recently got engaged. Ankur shared a sweet photo of the two of them with the caption, "the morning after she said yes." This was in December 2020.

Source: Instagram

Anuja has also dedicated sweet posts to her fiance. "Fun fact - I always dreamed of finding a tall, funny, handsome, well educated man with good manners, culture, and communication skills to settle down with. After much searching I gave up and settled on you," she wrote on Instagram, adding, "In all seriousness, I’m very lucky you walked into my life. And on our first actual date you thought a crepe was a quesadilla. That’s when I knew you were the one. I honestly can’t believe we are getting married."

Not much else is known about Anuja's personal life. She has a growing following of 143,000 on Instagram where she shares behind-the-scenes footage, selfies, and everyday moments. She also shares photos of her identical twin sister, Aneesha Joshi, who is an actress as well. They also have a younger brother named Aashay.

