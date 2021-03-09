Emily VanCamp and Husband Josh Bowman Owe Their Romance to 'Revenge'

It goes without saying that celebrity relationships can sometimes be complicated to keep up with. Some like to play the break up to make up game, while others prefer to hash out all of their issues via social media and leave fans guessing. That said, it can seem like a breath of fresh air to find an unproblematic couple that’s blissfully in love and unproblematic. And that’s the sentiment many people have of Emily VanCamp and her husband Josh Bowman .

While Emily has had her share of romances with fellow Hollywood stars, she never gave up on finding her soulmate. And once she met actor Josh Bowman, the rest was history. However, since the couple does a great job of keeping a low profile, many people have been wondering if the two are still happily in love. Here’s everything we know.

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are still happily coupled up.

It’s not too common to come across celebrities that really enjoy living their lives out of the public eye. Sure, it may seem easier said than done, but many Hollywood A-listers have been able to separate their professional life from the personal. And Emily and Josh are no exception.

Per PEOPLE, the couple began dating in January 2012 after meeting on the hit show Revenge in 2011. And while the two were absolutely smitten with each other, they took their time to really get to know one another.

Throughout the series, the pair played the couple Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson who eventually married on the show. And while the two were solid through their years on the show, they did a really good job of keeping their relationship under wraps. And of course, life tends to imitate art — and Emily and Josh later tied the knot after six years of dating in December 2018.

