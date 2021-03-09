Emily VanCamp and Husband Josh Bowman Owe Their Romance to 'Revenge'By Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 9 2021, Published 5:59 p.m. ET
It goes without saying that celebrity relationships can sometimes be complicated to keep up with. Some like to play the break up to make up game, while others prefer to hash out all of their issues via social media and leave fans guessing. That said, it can seem like a breath of fresh air to find an unproblematic couple that’s blissfully in love and unproblematic. And that’s the sentiment many people have of Emily VanCamp and her husband Josh Bowman.
While Emily has had her share of romances with fellow Hollywood stars, she never gave up on finding her soulmate. And once she met actor Josh Bowman, the rest was history. However, since the couple does a great job of keeping a low profile, many people have been wondering if the two are still happily in love. Here’s everything we know.
Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are still happily coupled up.
It’s not too common to come across celebrities that really enjoy living their lives out of the public eye. Sure, it may seem easier said than done, but many Hollywood A-listers have been able to separate their professional life from the personal. And Emily and Josh are no exception.
Per PEOPLE, the couple began dating in January 2012 after meeting on the hit show Revenge in 2011. And while the two were absolutely smitten with each other, they took their time to really get to know one another.
Throughout the series, the pair played the couple Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson who eventually married on the show. And while the two were solid through their years on the show, they did a really good job of keeping their relationship under wraps.
And of course, life tends to imitate art — and Emily and Josh later tied the knot after six years of dating in December 2018.
After getting married, the two still made it a point to stay lowkey. While the two are very much together, they’re not as public as most couples in Hollywood. They may show each other love on social media from time to time, but they prefer to stay in their own bubble.
And while fans loved to watch Emily and Josh acting together, it doesn’t look like it will happen again — at least for now.
Many people fell in love with Emily and Josh while watching Revenge. After all, everyone loves a good love story and their real-life relationship made things even better.
Naturally, fans enjoy watching real-life couples act alongside each other on different shows. And while that’s how Emily and Josh got their start, it doesn’t look like it’s in the cards for them again.
In an interview with E!, the Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story actor was open about the possibility of him appearing on the medical drama The Resident.
“I’m going to let her do her thing on there,” he tells Zuri Hall.
So, if you’ve been hoping to see some magic on screen between the stars, it’s not going to happen — at least for now. However, there is no telling if another movie or show will be produced that will pique their interests. Until then, we’ll just have to stay tuned to see what projects they’re working on.
The Resident airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.