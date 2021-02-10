What Happens to Nic and Her Baby in the Latest Episode of 'The Resident'? [SPOILERS]

After watching Episode 5, Season 4 of The Resident tonight, you probably have a lot of questions, primarily about Nic and her baby. Obviously, if you're not caught up on the most recent episodes, know that this post contains spoilers. But considering you're already here, we're assuming you just want answers. So let's get right into it.

And before you ask, yes, you'll see the man who stabbed Nic again. "Yes, you'll see him again. He shows up and plays a big part in one more episode. You'll learn why he did it and it's not just because he's an evil, bad guy. There were cracks in the system and he fell through those cracks," series executive producer Andrew Chapman told Entertainment Weekly .

Thinking that they were calling the cops, he flips out (he's also most likely going through heavy withdrawals, and to say that he needs to be under medical supervision is an understatement). After stabbing Nic, he runs. Conrad shows up and there's so much blood loss, that Nic starts to faint. Luckily, a stretcher comes fairly quickly, and she's taken to the ER and receives full medical treatment.

Nic had a very scary moment on The Resident tonight, which including being stabbed. But luckily, she makes it out alive. What happened was this: Nic went in for an ultrasound. She's feeling good about her pregnancy, especially now that she's past the first trimester. She and Mina see a man at the reception who says he needs a doctor — he's addicted to Ativan, but he's two days sober. Mina pulls out a phone to get help, but he ends up slashes Mina's arm and he stabbed Nic.

Does Nic lose her baby on 'The Resident'?

Nic luckily did not lose her baby on The Resident. Although it does sound like there will be some ongoing trauma after the incident, which is understandable. Chapman did say, "I promise you, we're not going to torture Nic anymore this season. We will let her heal and get better." Phewf.

I'm mad that Nic got stabbed in the next episode of The Resident and could potentially lose the baby after already having a miscarriage 😭😭😭 #TheResident — Portiaa 🌸 (@portiaxoxo) February 8, 2021

"We're still receiving the new episodes as we speak, but inevitably, there's long-term trauma emotionally with that kind of experience. And with the baby, I think things will be up and down. Hearing the heartbeat is a magical moment for both of them because it's so amazing they were able to push through the trauma physically, and that's one massive hurdle," Chapman added.

Also, if you're following The Resident on Twitter, whoever is running the account tweeted a spoiler probably before everyone could watch the episode. "Love a good Hail Mary moment! See you all (INCLUDING NIC AND HER BABY!) next week. #TheResident," the official account tweeted.

While it may have been hard for people to watch this episode, the show wanted to shed light on the alarming traumas hospital employees face — especially nurses.

"It's a huge, unspoken thing. Every nurse you ever talk to in every hospital in the entire country has at least one episode or more where a patient has attacked them. It's a constant thing and we wanted to show that. Nic is our No. 1 nurse, so she was the perfect person and this was the right moment to do it because we also wanted to show that when hospitals close down, people suffer and patients suffer. Hospitals are closing down all over the country, and it's an issue," Chapman told EW.