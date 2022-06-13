Where Is 'BBQ Brawl' Filmed? You Can Rent the Facility for Your Special Event

Each episode of BBQ Brawl throughout all three seasons has been filmed in the same location: Star Hill Ranch in Austin, Texas. And if you've seen the rustic backdrop and thought to yourself, "Hmm, this looks like an excellent venue for this event I have coming up," then you're in luck! That's because you can actually rent out various areas/buildings at Star Hill Ranch for things like weddings, corporate events, church retreats, and more.