Who Are the Judges on 'BBQ Brawl' and What Is Season 3 About?

Anne said, “I am SOOOOOOOOO excited to announce my participation in the new season of #BBQBrawl with the legendary @BobbyFlay and @JetTila.” Now that the first few episodes are out, it’s easy to understand why she was so excited to get started in the first place. BBQ Brawl puts an interesting spin on what it means to be a top chef.

New episodes of BBQ Brawl premiere on Tuesdays at 12 a.m. EST on Food Network.