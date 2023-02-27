Home > Entertainment Source: Fox Has Fox Renewed 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' For Season 2 Yet? Here's What We Know By Katherine Stinson Feb. 27 2023, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

It seems like police procedural dramas are a dime a dozen nowadays, but when you think about it, there really hasn't been a show solely focused on a missing persons unit until Fox was like, "Hold my remote," with Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1. Alert: Missing Persons Unit centers around the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit, with officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan) and Nikki Batista (Dania Ramirez) serving as the unit's core.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason and Nikki can relate all too well to the civilians who come to them in need of help looking for a missing person in their lives — after all, the two officers are still searching for their missing son Keith, years after he disappeared. Naturally, Nikki and Jason still have more questions than answers regarding Keith's disappearance, and it remains a mystery that the show has yet to solve. So will there be an Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2?

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

Will there be an 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' Season 2?

As of Feb. 27, 2023, Fox has yet to renew Alert: Missing Persons Unit for Season 2. However, the network also hasn't canceled Alert: Missing Persons Unit, so fans of the police procedural shouldn't panic just yet!

The network is likely going to decide if they'll renew Alert: Missing Persons Unit based on the show's overall ratings. So how has the show done, ratings-wise? According to TV Series Finale, the first season of Alert: Missing Persons Unit had a strong debut when it premiered in January 2023. The same report noted that Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 averaged a .31 rating with the 18–49 demographic and 2.13 million viewers.

Article continues below advertisement

We know what you're thinking — what do those numbers mean? Is a .31 rating good or lousy compared to other shows? Well, according to Variety, the series premiere of Alert: Missing Persons Unit was so strong that it was actually the top-rated Fox series premiere since 9-1-1: Lone Star back in January 2022. Alert: Missing Persons Unit was also Fox's most streamed drama debut since 9-1-1: Lone Star. How's that for accolades?

Article continues below advertisement

In other words, we'd be genuinely shocked if Alert: Missing Persons Unit isn't renewed for Season 2 based on the strength of the series premiere alone. While we wait for word on Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2, we've got the official synopsis for the two-part Season 1 Alert: Missing Persons Unit finale here for you!