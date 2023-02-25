Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock Source: Peacock What Is the Episode Release Schedule for 'Bel-Air' Season 2? Details Ahead! By Katherine Stinson Feb. 24 2023, Published 8:33 p.m. ET

Bel-Air is back and better than ever! If you've been sleeping on one of the best show revivals in recent memory, now's your chance to catch up. The Peacock series follows the same premise as the original — Will Smith (played by Jabari Banks in the revival) is sent to the affluent suburb of Bel-Air by his concerned mother after he gets in a fight in West Philly. However, Will ends up crafting a new life for himself as he finds his way as the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Season 1 of Bel-Air left Will at a major crossroads, with the second season picking up with the ramifications of Will's choices. He's determined not to forget where he came from, but as Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) reminds him, "A real man doesn't avoid hard things." Does Will learn Geoffrey's lesson? We'll have to watch the rest of Bel-Air Season 2 to find out! So what is the Bel-Air Season 2 episode release schedule then, you ask? Here are all the details.



What is the 'Bel-Air' Season 2 episode release schedule?

Bel-Air Season 2 is following a traditional weekly episode release schedule. Given that the first episode of Bel-Air Season 2 has already dropped, that means we'll be blessed with one new episode every Thursday, starting with Bel-Air Season 2, Episode 2 dropping on Thursday, March 2.

How many episodes total are in 'Bel-Air' Season 2? What is the 'Bel-Air' Season 2 finale date?

OK, now that we've established that we're getting one new episode of Bel-Air Season 2 every Thursday, how many episodes of Bel-Air Season 2 do we get in total? Thankfully the show's second season is tracking right along episode-count wise like the first. There will be 10 episodes total of Bel-Air Season 2.

We get it. You don't want to wait every week for answers to last episode's cliffhangers. If you're waiting to binge-watch all of Bel-Air Season 2, you've got to wait until Thursday, April 27 to do it. That's when the Bel-Air Season 2 finale will drop on Peacock, and you can officially stream all 20 episodes of Bel-Air, Seasons 1 and 2.