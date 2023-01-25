Home > Television Source: Fox What Is ‘Accused’ About? The New Crime Anthology Is More Star-Studded Than You'd Think By Haylee Thorson Jan. 24 2023, Published 8:58 p.m. ET

For those in search of a gripping crime series that will leave you on the edge of your seat, look no further than Fox’s new drama anthology, Accused. Based on the award-winning British series from 2010, acclaimed writer Howard Gordon — known for Homeland and 24 — offers viewers a stark glimpse into the world of crime and punishment through the eyes of one defendant. From storylines to guest stars to a potential Season 2, here's everything you need to know about Accused.

What is ‘Accused’ about?

Accused is a new crime anthology based on the BBC BAFTA-winning series of the same name. Each episode consists of an entirely different cast, crime, and city, depicted through the eyes of one defendant. When each story begins, the viewer knows nothing about the person on trial or the circumstances leading up to it. Whether innocent or guilty, Accused sheds light on how an everyday person can become consumed by a crime larger than themselves.

Switching back and forth between the courtroom and the crime scene, you’ll slowly understand each character’s background, circumstances, and motives as time progresses. Each episode’s plot is designed to reflect modern problems plaguing our society and examines complex topics such as class, gun violence, and race.

How many episodes are in ‘Accused’?

Fox’s new drama crime series consists of 15 episodes, each with its own cast, setting, and storyline. The nature of each crime varies in severity, ranging from substance abuse to sexual assault to murder.

Given the show’s anthological format, many renowned guest stars will appear throughout the season.

Who are the guest stars in the ‘Accused’ cast?

Several of the guest stars in Accused take on the roles of parents faced in heartbreakingly difficult situations. Michael Chiklis, an Emmy award-winning actor, director, and producer known for his work in The Shield, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Coyote, and more, stars as a father dealing with the aftermath of the horrific school shooting his son committed in Episode 1, “Scott’s Story.”

In Episode 4, “Kendall’s Story,” Malcolm-Jamal Warner, an Emmy-nominated actor and director known for The Cosby Show, Malcolm & Eddie, and fellow Fox drama The Resident, plays a father seeking revenge on a stranger who molested his young daughter.

Will there be a Season 2 of ‘Accused’?

As of now, Fox has yet to disclose whether or not Accused has been renewed for a second season. However, after premiering with 8.71 million viewers — the biggest premiere of the season — chances for renewal are looking good. Will the series be able to maintain its momentum? Only time will tell!