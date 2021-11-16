Rockmond Dunbar's '9-1-1' Exit Shocked Us All — But Is He Really Gone for Good?By Jamie Lerner
Nov. 16 2021, Published 11:46 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of 9-1-1.
Serial dramas like 9-1-1 are quick to surprise us with new characters, romances, and unfortunate exits. Now, after Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Maddie left Los Angeles to get treatment, another character seems to be on their way out. In the Nov. 15 episode of 9-1-1, Rockmond Dunbar, who plays Michael Grant, seems to leave the show for good.
Michael Grant is Athena (Angela Bassett)’s ex-husband, whose coming out of the closet led to the end of their relationship. Five seasons into 9-1-1, we see Michael finally in a happy and stable relationship with a man. So if he really is leaving, that would be absolutely heartbreaking for the fans at home who love and look up to him. Is Rockmond Dunbar really leaving 9-1-1?
Season 5, Episode 8 seems to be Michael Grant’s last episode of ‘9-1-1.’
In the series’ Nov. 15 episode, “Defend in Place,” Michael is finally ready to propose to his partner, David. With Athena's support in picking out the perfect outfit and his kids' support in picking out the perfect ring, Michael waits for David to finish up at the hospital.
However, an explosion in the hospital foils his proposal plan, in classic 9-1-1 form. (There’s nothing more dramatic, and more 9-1-1-worthy than a hospital explosion.)
Despite being ordered to evacuate, David insists on finishing up a crucial surgery to remove a patient’s brain tumor. Throughout the episode, we at home feared that Michael would once again end up alone right when he was ready to make a lifelong commitment. However, David comes out of the hospital and says yes to the dramatic proposal.
Within the lovefest and celebration of life, however, comes some devastating news. Because David is planning to go to Haiti to help after the hurricane, Michael announces that he will be going with him. "I can't save lives,” he reveals, “but I can help rebuild one." Athena and his children seem supportive, but the moment is bittersweet for Michael’s family and for fans at home.
Rockmond Dunbar seems to be leaving ‘9-1-1’ in Season 5.
Although Rockmond has made no official statement about his time on 9-1-1, Season 5, Episode 8 made it pretty clear that his character won’t be returning anytime soon. Michael says that he and David will be in Haiti “indefinitely.” At the end of the episode, we’re served up with a montage of some of Michael’s best moments, so it really does feel like a goodbye.
After the episode aired, fans and the official 9-1-1 account took to Twitter to share their farewells. “We're gonna miss you, Michael!” the 9-1-1 account tweeted. So if that’s any indication of Rockmond’s future in 9-1-1, it’s clear that yes, he really is leaving. Plus, as fans tweeted their own messages, Rockmond spent some time retweeting many of them as well.
Will Rockmond Dunbar come back to ‘9-1-1’?
Unlike Jennifer Love Hewitt, Rockmond doesn’t seem to be on paternity leave, and the series’ creators haven’t said anything yet about his return (nor have they said anything about his exit). However, the door is definitely open for him to come back. He’s only in Haiti! He could easily Zoom in to talk to his family throughout upcoming episodes.
On the other hand, maybe Rockmond really is gone for good, but like some characters who have already left, he could come back for major one-off episodes, such as weddings and funerals. For now, Rockmond will be in the upcoming film, Red Winter, so it’s likely he left 9-1-1 to work on other projects. Regardless, we’re wishing him the best!
New episodes of 9-1-1 air every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.