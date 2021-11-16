Rockmond Dunbar's '9-1-1' Exit Shocked Us All — But Is He Really Gone for Good?

In the series’ Nov. 15 episode, “Defend in Place,” Michael is finally ready to propose to his partner, David. With Athena's support in picking out the perfect outfit and his kids' support in picking out the perfect ring, Michael waits for David to finish up at the hospital.

However, an explosion in the hospital foils his proposal plan, in classic 9-1-1 form. (There’s nothing more dramatic, and more 9-1-1-worthy than a hospital explosion.)