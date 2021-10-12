Where Did Maddie Go? Let's Break Down What Happened to Maddie on '9-1-1'

Fox's 9-1-1 is known for not trying to sugarcoat anything. And what's been happening to Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) has been anything but sweet. From the reappearance of Maddie's ex-husband to Chimney's family drama, the two haven't had it easy. With a third in the mix, things have gotten even harder.

Season 5 shows Maddie make a drastic choice — one that would essentially remove her from the equation. So, where did Maddie go? And will she ever come back?

Where did Maddie go?

Season 4 saw the birth of Maddie and Chimney's baby girl, Jee-Yun, but what seems like it should be a joyous experience turns troubling when Maddie experiences very severe postpartum depression. Her mental health begins drastically declining, so much so that the exhausted new mom accidentally falls asleep for a second while bathing her baby, allowing her to slip under the water.

As Season 5 has been kicking off, instances such as these have been especially frightening for Maddie, who has been struggling with taking care of Jee home alone for much of the day since Chimney has been off on emergencies. And sadly, Maddie reaches her breaking point in Episode 3. Believing herself to be no longer be safe for her daughter to be around, she leaves her at the fire station along with a video message for Chimney letting him know that she's chosen to leave for her family's safety.

Where Maddie has gone is up for debate. Some fans are hopeful that perhaps she is leaving to go to a place where she can get help. Others don't think she's reached the point in which she's ready to get help. Episode 4 will see Chimney and Buck try to come to terms with Maddie's sudden departure. A promo for the upcoming episode sees Buck tell Chimney, "Nothing happened to her, Chim. She just left."

