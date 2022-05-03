We're Pining for the Actor Playing Owen's Dad on '9-1-1: Lone Star' — Who Is It?

Using residuals alone, Robert was able to "put his daughter through college," presumably after receiving checks for shows like Murder, She Wrote, Beverly Hills 90210, and of course CHiPs. He told the Chicago Tribune that it's always a treat when this happens.

"Gee, it's amazing," Robert declared. "This morning, I got a check for Good Morning Miss Bliss, which was transformed into Saved by the Bell, the Saturday morning show. It was the 27th running of this thing. I thought, 'My God, that's great.'"

You know what's also great? The fact that Robert will be able to add 9-1-1: Lone Star to that sweet residuals pile.