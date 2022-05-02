Arielle Kebbel's Love Life Is Full of Mystery, Outdated News, and Broken Instagram Links

This could mean a lot of things, though. She could very well have a burned bridge approach to her breakups where she scrubs her feeds of her past romances. If she is seeing anyone right now, she might be aiming to keep her personal details under wraps and spare her love life from the spotlight and gossip. Whatever the case is, it's pretty clear that Arielle Kebbel would prefer to keep quiet about who she's dating.

9-1-1 airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.