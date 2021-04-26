No, Sierra McClain Isn't Pregnant Outside of '9-1-1: Lone Star'

After Grace's accident , 9-1-1: Lone Star fans were concerned about her fate. Even after she was revealed to be alive, there was still worry over whether or not she would have lasting negative effects after being underwater for six minutes before she was rescued. But according to an interview between Sierra, Jim Parrack (who plays Judd), and TV Insider, the show is set to explore their dynamic as parents.

"This is going to be a whole new side of Grace, [not just] because she's never been a mother before. But [also] we've seen her cool, calm, and collected at the desk, but having to remain patient and understanding raising a child will be a different dynamic and it may test Grace a little bit," Sierra told the outlet. "I'm excited to see her as a mother."

Jim added that he's excited to see his own character step up to the plate as a dad and partner as he helps Grace recover from the accident. So, although things may still look a little grim for the decidedly adorable TV couple, things are likely going to work out just fine.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.