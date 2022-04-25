The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor added, "We can have a full conversation about a scene or a sequence and I'll forget that it's my son and I'll forget that it's my brother and I'll be like, man, those guys really knew what the hell they were doing!"

As for Chad, he gushed when talking about working with his brother. “I can't stop smiling," he told ET. "I have directed Rob before, and we've always had so much fun and it feels a little bit like we're drawing out plays in the backyard for a touch football game. So there's that kind of creative energy that we bring to it," the actor shared.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.