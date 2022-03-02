Lisa Edelstein's Character Gwyn Was Killed on '9-1-1: Lonestar' — What Happened?

Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Fans of Fox’s drama 9-1-1: Lonestar are probably wondering when poor T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) will catch a break this season. It looked like things were finally looking up after he came out of yet another coma, got back together with his boyfriend Carlos (Rafael Silva), and even reunited with the rest of the 126 crew. Unfortunately, just as things had finally gotten good, T.K. received a tragic phone call in Episode 7.

"It's my mom," he said, as he turned to Carlos as the end of the call. "She's dead."