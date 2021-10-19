Buck Told His Co-Workers He Was Ready to Put in For a Transfer — Is He Leaving '9-1-1'?

Chimney (Kenneth Choi) left Los Angeles to search for Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) full-time in Season 5, Episode 4 of the show, shortly after learning about her and Jee-Yun's visit to the emergency room. While Chimney has made some serious progress, things continue to look bad for Maddie and her brother, Buck (Oliver Stark). Buck is struggling to forgive himself for betraying his friend. What's next? Will he set off too?

So, is Buck leaving '9-1-1'?

In Season 5, Episode 5 of 9-1-1, Buck gives Ravi Panikkar (Anirudh Pisharody) the time of his life. At one point, Ravi hides under Bobby Nash's (Peter Krause) desk. Soon after, Buck tells the whole team that he is ready to put in for a transfer. Will he really leave?

"I've really loved being a part of [Station 118] for these past five years," Buck says to the team. "This place and you guys mean so much to me, which is why, for the good of everyone, I've decided I'm going to put in for a transfer."

"I know it's a lot of change," he adds. "I really think that Probie, Ravi, is ready to fill the spot." Overwhelmed by guilt, Buck tells the group he feels that the complications Chimney now has to face are partly his fault. In a beautiful moment of camaraderie, his fellow team members quickly tell him that he is misinterpreting the situation.

"Nothing is the same without him, and everything feels broken now, and it’s my fault," Buck says. "He's coming back, Buck, with Maddie," the team members say. "And when he does, you're going to be right here where you belong." The conversation seems to calm Buck down — momentarily.