Fans Have Theories About Who Shot Eddie Diaz on '9-1-1' — but Will He Survive the Season Finale?

So, does Eddie Diaz die in 9-1-1? And who is behind his potentially fatal shooting?

On the May 17 episode on 9-1-1 , viewers were shocked to learn that Eddie Diaz had been shot in the chest by an unknown assailant. Buck was forced to watch helplessly as the widowed father lost consciousness and now, fans are dying to find out whether Ryan Guzman 's Eddie will survive the Season 4 finale.

Despite Ryan’s public apology, fans still condemned the actor for his lack of racial sensitivity. But other viewers suggested that if Ryan was going to be written out of the series, that would likely have happened already. It’s unclear whether or not Ryan's character, Eddie Diaz, is really leaving the series, but we’re all dying to know who shot him.

“We don’t get butt-hurt at all because we know the actual person, we know who each other are. We know that we’re not trying to bring each other down. So, what are y’all trying to get at? You’re trying to prove that somebody that’s not racist is racist? Nah. You don’t have that power. There is no racist energy coming from this household at all,” the actor continued.

Last summer, Ryan’s fiancée received a slew of backlash after using the n-word. Shortly after, Eddie rushed to his wife’s defense, and the move wasn’t well received. In a since-deleted video clip on Instagram , Ryan explained, “I have plenty of friends — Black, white, Asian, Indian, whatever they are, Korean — and we make fun of each other’s races all the time. We call each other slurs all the time.”

Although there is no indication that actor Ryan Guzman will make his exit from 9-1-1 anytime soon, things at the end of Season 4, Episode 13 do not look good for his character, Eddie Diaz. Some fans have suggested that Ryan’s potential departure from the show could have to do with the race-related controversy that surfaced on social media in 2020.

So, who shot Eddie in ‘9-1-1’?

The identity of the sniper who shot Eddie remains unknown. Given the fact that Eddie doesn’t have beef with any characters as far as we know, it’s hard to imagine who would order an attack on the first responder’s life. But according to Peter Krause, who plays Bobby on 9-1-1, Eddie may not be the only character to sustain a serious injury as Season 4 draws to a close.

Article continues below advertisement

Peter told Entertainment Tonight, “I can say that perhaps more than one firefighter does end up getting shot. It's one of the things I really love about the show is that like life, there's always a surprise lurking around the corner.” He added, “Sometimes they're pleasant surprises, like last week's episode, ‘Treasure Hunt.’ And an episode really has so many various tones a lot of times. But when it goes dark, it's part of life. “

Source: FOX

Article continues below advertisement

While Peter did not reveal the culprit behind Eddie’s shooting, fans took to the internet to share their theories about the unidentified sniper. One user wrote, “The promo for next week seems to say that they are looking for a sniper who is shooting firefighters.” “And there is also an indication that Bobby is going to be in direct danger from the sniper. Maybe it is not only firefighters but captains. Could point to someone who was rejected from firefighting in the past,” they added.