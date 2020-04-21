Fox '9-1-1': Will Fans Be Forced to Say Goodbye to Firefighter Eddie Diaz?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead]

Seriously, the writers of 9-1-1 do not take it easy on fans' emotional heartstrings.

The new episode of the Fox series gave viewers a glimpse into Eddie Diaz's (Ryan Guzman) troubled past fighting in Afghanistan.

When his son Christopher (Gavin McHugh), discovered his Silver Star medal, Eddie is soon haunted by vivid flashbacks of his time in the military.