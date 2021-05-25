The Fate of Tommy on '9-1-1: Lone Star' Is Unclear After the Finale

The Fate of Tommy on '9-1-1: Lone Star' Is Unclear After the FinaleBy Jamie Lerner
May. 24 2021
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of 9-1-1: Lone Star.
The 126 on 9-1-1: Lone Star is never short of drama, and it’s all coming to head in the Season 2 finale. However, as we see Tommy deal with the unexpected loss of her husband, Charles, many of us are wondering if she’ll be able to return to work. And if not, does that mean Tommy will be leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star?
We love Tommy’s arc on 9-1-1: Lone Star, and getting to see her with Charles this season was an absolute treat. Plus, Derek Webster’s acting chops opposite Gina Torres’ Tommy were a sight to see, so going on with 9-1-1: Lone Star without him is not going to be easy. We can’t even imagine how Tommy feels — so is she leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star too?
Fans are worried Tommy is leaving ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ after the Season 2 finale.
In the final episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2, Tommy finally faces her grief from losing Charles. In the prior episode, we saw Tommy struggle with learning of her husband’s fate as the hospital was under gunfire due to a father grieving his coma-ridden son.
As Tommy commiserated with the shooter, she was able to avoid grieving over her husband’s likely death. However, when the shooter’s son woke up, Tommy was forced to face the music.
There was nothing she could have done to save Charles. He died of a brain aneurysm, which is incurable and untreatable. But that doesn’t make the pain hurt any less for Tommy.
Now, as she feels the need to go back to work to her 126 chosen family, but also to the place where her husband died, it seems like it might be too difficult for her. Because of this, fans are worried that Tommy is leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star.
Tommy likely is not leaving ‘9-1-1: Lone Star.’
Losing Charles this season was enough! We can’t lose Tommy too. But in all reality, Tommy is a series regular, so it’s much less likely for Gina Torres, who plays Tommy, to leave 9-1-1: Lone Star without warning. Not only that but she’s actually spoken about what’s to come in Tommy’s future after grieving the loss of Charles.
Gina shared to TV Insider, “The death of somebody in your family … has repercussions that go on beyond a day or two or a few weeks. It’s years of adjustments. I think we will see her chosen family of the 126 step in, but we’ll just have to tune in next season to find out what Tommy’s life is going to look like from now on.”
TV Line also spoke with Gina about the loss of her TV husband. She remarked that it was really tragic for her as well because she liked seeing a multi-ethnic family that “weren’t tragically anything, other than tragically in love.”
So as Tommy mourns Charles, we know Gina is mourning as well. But Gina hinted that not only will she be coming back to 9-1-1: Lone Star next season, but that there will be a “little time jump” to help move along Tommy’s grieving process.
The only thing we could anticipate about the finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 was that it would be unpredictable. If anything, FOX really knows how to keep us on the edge of our seats so that we tune into Season 3 next fall.