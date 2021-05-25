The Fate of Tommy on '9-1-1: Lone Star' Is Unclear After the Finale

In the final episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2, Tommy finally faces her grief from losing Charles. In the prior episode, we saw Tommy struggle with learning of her husband’s fate as the hospital was under gunfire due to a father grieving his coma-ridden son.

As Tommy commiserated with the shooter, she was able to avoid grieving over her husband’s likely death. However, when the shooter’s son woke up, Tommy was forced to face the music.