What Happened to Charles Vega on ‘9-1-1: Lone Star'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the May 17, 2021 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

While 9-1-1: Lone Star typically follows the lives of the essential workers, one of the biggest cliffhangers is about the husband of Captain Vega (Gina Torres), Charles (Derek Webster). Charles is a restaurateur whose businesses were affected by the pandemic, so he essentially became a stay-at-home dad.