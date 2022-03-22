Amy Acker's New '9-1-1: Lone Star' Character Could Be a Gamechanger

Amy Acker's New '9-1-1: Lone Star' Character Could Be a GamechangerBy Jamie Lerner
Mar. 22 2022, Published 10:49 a.m. ET
In Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, we meet a new romantic interest for Owen (Rob Lowe) played by Amy Acker. Amy Acker has worked with co-creator Tim Minear before, but this is her first time joining him in a long time, so it’s a treat to see them working together again. Her character is a new addition to the 9-1-1 spin-off’s cast, but she might be sticking around for some time.
As we dive deeper into the lives of the 126, new relationships begin to unfold. One relationship ends, and more begin, as relationships tend to do on serial shows like 9-1-1: Lone Star. So who does Amy Acker play in 9-1-1: Lone Star, and what else do we know here from?
Amy Acker plays Catherine Harper in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star.’
We first meet Amy’s character, Catherine Harper, in 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3, Episode 5. She’s the chief of staff for the governor of Texas, so Catherine is clearly a powerful woman. Amy explained to Showbiz Junkies, “Owen and I go on a date from a dating app, and it doesn’t go well.” Despite their failed date, however, Catherine sticks around.
“It was time for Owen to start trying to get back into the world on a personal level,” explained Tim Minear. “We wanted to create a woman who was formidable and independent. Lone Star takes place in the Texas capitol of Austin, so it seemed like an opportunity to acknowledge that. Hence, Catherine Harper.”
Even though their first date goes badly, Owen and Catherine begin to care for each other, and when Owen needs to reconnect with his emotions, Catherine is there to help him through it all. “Owen will be drawn into a dangerous situation when Catherine is the target of what might be a politically motivated attack on the state capitol,” Tim revealed. Well, we do watch 9-1-1: Lone Star for all the drama — romance, lifesaving, and tense situations.
The actress, Amy Acker, worked with ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ co-creator Tim Minear prior to playing Catherine.
Not only did Amy Acker and Tim work together on Angel, the several-season Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin-off, but Tim even created Catherine’s role on 9-1-1: Lone Star for her. “The character … was written with Amy in mind,” he dished. “We had casting check to see if she was available before we even wrote anything.” Luckily for both of them, this collaboration worked out.
However, Amy isn’t the only Angel star to join the cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star. Julie Benz, who played Sadie in 9-1-1: Lone Star, is another Angel alum alongside Gina Torres, who plays Captain Tommy Vega. Amy has a career beyond working with Tim, though. Aside from playing Winifred Burke/Ilyria in Angel, Amy starred as Lin in The Cabin in the Woods and various roles in Person of Interest.
Amy’s future in 9-1-1: Lone Star may still be unclear, but at least we know that she’s making big moves.
Watch new episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.