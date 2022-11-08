'9-1-1' Fans Still Want Connie Britton's Abby to Come Back — But Will She?

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 6.

Ryan Murphy's first responder drama 9-1-1 constantly keeps people talking with its wild plot twists, but one question that viewers have never stopped asking is if Abby Clark will come back to the Fox drama.

Fans were heartbroken when Abby disappeared from the show at the end of Season 1. It was a quick exit for a character who seemed poised to be the rock of the series.