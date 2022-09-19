Here's the Real Reason Rockmond Dunbar Didn't Return for Season 6 of '9-1-1'

Four years, six seasons, and one spinoff after FOX’s hit procedural drama 9-1-1 made its network television debut, a lot has changed for the emergency responders who protect and serve the city of Los Angeles. This is especially true for longtime cast member Rockmond Dunbar, who stars as Michael Grant.

Back in Season 3, Michael had a life-threatening health scare. Although fans feared that his time on the show may be coming to an end, he returned for Season 4 and Season 5. However, he was missing in action in the Season 6 premiere. So, what happened to Michael and why is he no longer on 9-1-1? Here’s what we know!