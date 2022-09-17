‘9-1-1’ Season 6 Promo Has Viewers Praying for One of the Show’s Lead Characters

Another fan wrote, “We cannot lose Bobby. Many people love him. He is very important to everyone and also to Athena. [The writers] can’t put her through this.”

A third fan concurred, commenting, “Bobby can’t die. He’s the heart of this show.”

But someone else saw a silver lining, writing, “I won’t lie. At least it’s Bobby this time and not Eddie. Eddie is the undisputed king of trying to die, followed by Chimney [Kenneth Choi].”