'9-1-1: Lone Star' Fans Were Shocked by the Apparent Height Difference Between Brianna Baker and Julian Works

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 17 of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Romance has run rampant in Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, and we are totally here for it. Tommy, who struggled to dip her toe back in the dating game after the death of her husband, found love with her brother-in-law, Julius Vega (played by Nathan Owens). In addition, an unlikely couple took their relationship to the next level in the May 9 episode of Lone Star.

The 126 was stunned after Nancy and Mateo’s situationship came to the surface. But for the viewers, one of the most shocking aspects was the difference in their heights. How tall is actress Brianna Baker?