Taylor Swift Has Left Secret Messages in the Books to Several of Her Albums

Because she no longer owns the rights to many of her older songs, Taylor Swift has been working away on a project to re-record her old tracks. Following an announcement on Good Morning America this morning, fans now know that the release of those re-recorded albums will start in April with "Fearless." Now that fans know that the new version of "Fearless" is coming, some are revisiting the hidden messages Taylor left in the album the first time around.

Typically, these messages were personal and related in some way to the song that they are contained within. In "Fifteen", for example, Taylor hides the message "I cried while recording this." In "Breathe", the message is simply "I'm sorry I'm sorry I'm sorry." These messages are small and some of them are profound, but they work extremely well as easter eggs for Taylor's most die-hard fans to discover. You can find the full list of hidden messages here.

Across all of her early albums, Taylor would leave hidden messages in the lyric books for her fans to discover. There was a hidden message in every song that could be deciphered by pulling the capital letters out of the lyrics for the song. In general, the lyrics were written in lower case, and only the capital letters were part of any song's hidden message.

The new version of 'Fearless' will feature previously unreleased songs.

In addition to re-recordings of many of Taylor's most well-known tracks, this new version of "Fearless" will also feature several unreleased songs that the pop star wrote when she was a teenager. In a statement released on social media, Taylor said that the process of re-recording these songs had been more profound than she anticipated.

“This process has been more fulfilling and emotional than I could’ve imagined and has made me ever more determined to re-record all of my music,” she said. The rollout for the new album will begin at midnight on Feb. 12 with the release of a fresh version of "Love Story," which is now called "Love Story (Taylor's Version)." The full album will be released on April 9 (fans noted the release date in a secret message in her Twitter announcement) and will feature a total of 26 songs.

"Fearless" was the album that really announced Taylor's breakthrough into the world of mainstream pop success. It won four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and went on to sell more than 10 million copies in the United States. After music executive Scooter Braun purchased Big Machine, the recording company with the masters for Taylor's first six albums, she was stripped of her control over those albums, including "Fearless."