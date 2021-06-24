Model Breah Hicks Has a New Boyfriend and He's a Top NBA Draft Pick

Leaving a romantic relationship can be hard, especially when you’ve been dating the person for quite some time. And for celebrities, leaving a relationship can come with unfavorable opinions and speculation about why things didn’t work out. But, being able to move on is the ultimate win, and model Breah Hicks is basking in her new-boyfriend glow.

After she broke off a six-year relationship with Christian Combs, fans wondered when Breah would start dating again. After all, spending so many years with someone can make it hard to want to start over. But the model is leaving it all behind and has a hot new man to show for it.

So, who is Breah Hicks dating? Get comfortable as we spill the tea.