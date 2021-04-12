Model Breah Hicks Prefers to Keep Her Family Life out of the Public Eye

A private life is a happy life. The popular saying appears to be what model Breah Hicks lives by. Many people know the young beauty from her modeling career and as the longtime girlfriend of Christian Combs, Sean Diddy Combs’ son.

And since many young celebrities get their status because of their parents, fans have been wondering about Breah’s family life. In particular, people want the tea on what her parents do for a living. Read on to get the full scoop.

And although Breah is becoming one of the hottest young fashion models in the industry, her parents prefer to take a backseat from being in the spotlight.

However, all we know is that her mother is an artist and her father frequently dotes over Breah and her brother CJ on his Instagram page .

Aside from one photograph of Breah honoring her mother — Lisa Hicks — for her birthday, there are no sightings of her father.

A quick scroll through Breah’s Instagram will show you gorgeous photos from her career as a model and other fun pictures. However, there is little to no information about her parents.

But when it comes to Breah, her parents have been a bit of a mystery to the world. And that’s because Breah keeps her family life as private as possible.

Young Hollywood celebrities almost always pay homage to their parents for helping them build their respective careers. We’ve seen it with Reginae Carter, the Combs brothers, Riley Burruss, and more.

Breah just recently ended her longtime relationship with Christian over infidelity.

Breah and Christian were one of the cutest young couples in Hollywood. And many people loved the fact that he chose to settle with a young woman who is low-key and not tied to any drama.

But all good things eventually come to an end, and the couple has officially called it quits after six years of dating. According to The Shade Room, Breah and Christian’s relationship ended due to alleged infidelities, lies, and lack of growth.

The site reports that they were already on the rocks due to Christian’s infidelity and lying. And although Breah initially broke things off after Valentine’s Day, the site shares that she had decided to stay in hopes of things getting better and eventually forgiving him. However, things are now completely done between the young couple for good.

In fact, Breah low-key exposed Christian for possibly cheating on her with rapper G Herbo’s girlfriend, Taina Williams. In October 2018, model Ari Fletcher, the ex-girlfriend of G Herbo, went on Instagram Live to talk about her breakup. In the Live, Breah commented that Taina does not respect relationships. “Sis is obsessed with guys that got whole a-- girlfriends. Been there done that girl lmaoooo,” she wrote.

And many fans are not surprised. People have been saying Christian’s behavior is to be expected because Diddy is a known cheater, while others are happy that Breah can be free and live her life, since she’s so young.