The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Proves That the Cast Members Aren't Who We Thought They Were (SPOILERS)

None of us could have predicted the year to come when we screamed “Happy New Year!” at the beginning of 2020. Yet, a year and a half later, here we are with a shared cultural memory of sitting at home, terrified of going out, while bingeing Love Is Blind and Tiger King .

Love Is Blind felt like a show that understood the isolation of the moment, even though it was filmed pre-pandemic. It, along with COVID-19, spurred a movement of pre-date phone calls and FaceTimes. Now, the cast gets a three-episode reunion, Love Is Blind: After the Altar , which shows us what they’re all up to two years later. So when exactly was it filmed?

It would likely coincide with the couples’ celebrations of each other on social media as well. However, they’re not the only ones at the party — in fact, it’s all the single people that happen to bring the drama. Everyone is there, except for Mark , who is a frequent topic of drama, so it’s pretty convenient for him that he didn’t show up.

The reunion is packaged as the two-year anniversary party for the successful couples, Lauren and Cam , and Amber and Matt (aka Barnett ). Because they all got married at the tail end of 2018, we can assume that this reunion party also takes place around the tail end of 2020.

Because ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ was filmed in 2020, there was COVID-19 talk.

Yes, this giant party of the cast, plus some randos, was filmed smack dab in the middle of the pandemic. We have to assume that everyone went through vigorous quarantines and COVID-19 testing before filming like most television shows, but we can’t be sure. And because the reunion centers so much on how all the cast members are doing, there are of course conversations about the pandemic.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Actually, saying there are conversations is putting it lightly. There is one very memorable argument between LC (remember her? She didn’t match up with anyone after the bubbles), Amber, and Diamond. LC shares how the absent Mark DMed her to hang out in spring 2020, and the two began what LC believed to be an exclusive relationship. However, it turned out that Mark was cheating on her the entire time!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

The moral qualms of cheating aside, cheating during a pandemic makes it literally a life or death situation, especially for LC. She shares that she has asthma and that she ended up catching COVID-19 from Mark, who had assured her that he was being safe when he clearly wasn’t. Amber, for some reason, sides with Mark on this one, while Diamond defends LC. This altercation makes it clear that while Jessica got the villain edit on Love Is Blind, perhaps Amber was the true villain all along.