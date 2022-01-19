Six Seasons and a Scandal Later, CBS's 'Bull' Is Officially Canceled — Here's Why

After this incident, new showrunner Gordon Caron came aboard for Season 2 of Bull; however after a workplace investigation conducted by CBS before Season 6, Gordon, along with co-star Freddy Rodriguez, left the series as well. While we don’t know the exact findings of the investigation, it’s clear that Bull’s initial scandal left the workplace marred, so it’s not surprising that the show is finally canceled.

New episodes of Bull will continue to release Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS until the series finale in May 2022.