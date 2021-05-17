'Bull' Has Been Renewed for Season 6, But Has a Premiere Date Been Announced?

Inspired Dr. Phil McGraw 's early career, the CBS drama Bull focuses on those who work at the jury consulting firm, the Trial Analysis Corporation (TAC). Led by expert psychologist and pseudo-genius Dr. Jason Bull ( Michael Weatherly ), the TAC employees help their clients' lawyers with coming up with the right arguments ahead of trials. They also work on identifying jurors who can ensure that their clients will win their cases.

The show stars Freddy Rodriguez as Dr. Bull's former brother-in-law, Benny Colón, Yara Martinez as his ex-wife, Izzy Colón, and Geneva Carr as his colleague, Marissa Morgan.

Since the series premiered in 2016, Bull has developed a loyal following of fans. After more than 100 episodes and several eventful seasons, the series has shown no sign of slowing down.

The fifth season is set to conclude on May 17, and many viewers are already looking toward the future.