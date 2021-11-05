We Refuse to Believe Bull Tampered With a Jury

We Refuse to Believe Bull Tampered With a JuryBy Jennifer Tisdale
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers through Season 6, Episode 4 of Bull.
It's no secret that Bull (Michael Weatherly) has been under an immense amount of stress lately. From the firm's financial troubles to the PTSD he struggles with as the result of his daughter getting kidnapped, it's getting harder and harder for him to keep it together.
One thing that always suffers when you are is your work, and it looks like Bull's job might have taken a huge hit. Let's see just how far he was willing to go to win. Did Bull bribe a juror? We sure hope not.
Did Bull bribe a juror?
Season 6, Episode 4 of Bull is titled "Uneasy Lies the Crown." Bull and the team at TAC take on one of their biggest cases yet, against a vaping company accused of willfully selling a malfunctioning vape that killed a user. Fortunately, Bull and Palmer (Christopher Jackson) manage to track down a witness who can testify that the company chose to release faulty products to save money. Dennis Labrie (Michael Puzzo), an engineer at SmokeStack, warns the company's CEO, but they ignore him.
Unfortunately for the TAC team, prosecuting attorney Carole Atkins (Julie Dretzin) is great at her job. When Dennis takes the stand, she manages to turn him into an unreliable witness the jury could never trust. Bull was counting on that witness, as well as the jury he helped handpick. Sadly, one jury member has to leave and is replaced by Coach Randall Hughes (J Tucker Smith), a man who cannot stand "victim culture."
Bull, deciding to rely on the fantasy concept of "fair game," proceeds with the new juror, to the potential detriment of his case. What we see next is cause for concern, as we are shown Bull standing in front of Coach Randall's home. Next thing we know, the team wins the case, but the celebration is cut short when the FBI shows up to arrest Bull for jury tampering. For now, it looks like Bull may have done it, but the FBI received a tip, which is highly suspicious. Who would want Bull out of the picture?
Bull is a very self-destructive character.
In a 2019 interview with HEYUGUYS, Michael Weatherly, who plays Bull, opened up about the demons his character struggles with. When Glenn Gordon Caron was brought on as showrunner, Bull, the character, was turned inside out. He began eating too much, drinking more, and retreating further and further into himself.
Michael brought up the episode where Bull has a heart attack on the steps of the very building where he spends his days helping people. Those same people walked right by him. "Was that a reflection of how he had treated the world, even though he spends all this time trying to save everybody?" Michael asked.
In what can only be labeled as prophetic, Michael describes Bull as a prism that all of society's good and bad moves through. According to him, Bull reflects what is the best and worst inside of us all. Michael went on to say, "The best because he wants truth and he wants an answer and he wants the right thing to be done, but he’ll do the wrong thing to get to the right." The wrong thing, like jury tampering?
