We Refuse to Believe Bull Tampered With a Jury

It's no secret that Bull (Michael Weatherly) has been under an immense amount of stress lately. From the firm's financial troubles to the PTSD he struggles with as the result of his daughter getting kidnapped, it's getting harder and harder for him to keep it together.

One thing that always suffers when you are is your work, and it looks like Bull's job might have taken a huge hit. Let's see just how far he was willing to go to win. Did Bull bribe a juror? We sure hope not.

Did Bull bribe a juror?

Season 6, Episode 4 of Bull is titled "Uneasy Lies the Crown." Bull and the team at TAC take on one of their biggest cases yet, against a vaping company accused of willfully selling a malfunctioning vape that killed a user. Fortunately, Bull and Palmer (Christopher Jackson) manage to track down a witness who can testify that the company chose to release faulty products to save money. Dennis Labrie (Michael Puzzo), an engineer at SmokeStack, warns the company's CEO, but they ignore him.

Unfortunately for the TAC team, prosecuting attorney Carole Atkins (Julie Dretzin) is great at her job. When Dennis takes the stand, she manages to turn him into an unreliable witness the jury could never trust. Bull was counting on that witness, as well as the jury he helped handpick. Sadly, one jury member has to leave and is replaced by Coach Randall Hughes (J Tucker Smith), a man who cannot stand "victim culture."

Article continues below advertisement

I really hope #Bull didn’t bribe the juror because not only will he lose his license as a jury scientist but he will go to prison😳😱not only that but TAC will be shutdown. I don’t like the look of this so far. — Matthew Rojas (@matt_rojas24) October 31, 2021 Source: Twitter / @matt_rojas24

Bull, deciding to rely on the fantasy concept of "fair game," proceeds with the new juror, to the potential detriment of his case. What we see next is cause for concern, as we are shown Bull standing in front of Coach Randall's home. Next thing we know, the team wins the case, but the celebration is cut short when the FBI shows up to arrest Bull for jury tampering. For now, it looks like Bull may have done it, but the FBI received a tip, which is highly suspicious. Who would want Bull out of the picture?