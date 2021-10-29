We're Kind of Freaking out About Geneva Carr Possibly Leaving 'Bull'By Jennifer Tisdale
Oct. 29 2021, Published 8:51 a.m. ET
There is simply no other character on television today quite like Marissa Morgan (Geneva Carr) on CBS's Bull. For the past six years, she's stood by Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly), essentially supporting him through every tough decision.
Now that the show recently lost Freddy Rodriguez, who played Benny Colon, there is an opportunity for more Geneva, we hope! So, is Geneva Carr leaving Bull?
Is Geneva Carr leaving 'Bull'?
Geneva Carr isn't going anywhere. At least that's what executive producer Kathryn Price coyly alluded to while speaking with TV Insider. Evidently, Geneva's character will be on an “empowerment journey” while she reevaluates her role at TAC. We really hope this means more Jason supporting Marissa, not the other way around. After all, she was his first hire and is essentially the one responsible for his success.
As the brains behind the Bull, Geneva is essential to the show. Without the algorithm she developed that allows Bull to correctly predict jury reactions, Bull would be mostly helpless. In an interview with Regard Magazine, Geneva said, "Bull measures juries by their emotions and Marissa does it by their stats. She is smart and driven and in every way Dr. Bull’s equal." She literally whispers intelligent somethings into his ear.
Geneva went on to say she used herself as a template to create Marissa, who is a "smarter me, with a better wardrobe and faster comebacks, but me." The more the writers get to know you, the more they are able to pull out of you for their character. "They’re always challenging me and tapping into things about myself I didn’t know that anyone knew or noticed, and then, they let me fly," Geneva said.
What else has Geneva Carr done?
Geneva came to acting relatively late. She attended Mount Holyoke College, where she majored in French and English. The French part helped her move to France, where she attended a very swanky business school. While chatting with Theater Mania, Geneva said, "I thought I would live in France forever," but a trip to New York City changed her mind.
While trying to get the papers together she needed to return to France, Geneva saw Appointment With a High-Wire Lady, starring Victor Slezak, Suzanne Shepherd, and Frances Conroy. She said, "I'd seen so little theater in my life. [There were] maybe 10 people in the audience [and] three people onstage. It was so astounding and moving and I thought, 'That's what I want to do.'"
After taking acting classes with the late Jane Hoffman, whom Geneva described as a "lovable b---h," she struggled for a few years. She eventually got the part that would change her life: a role in Hand to God, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award.
A Law & Order here, a Blue Bloods there, and now she finds herself on Bull as the brilliant Marissa Morgan. "It was a struggle and I paid my dues in spades, which makes me all the more grateful for my recent success in the business," Geneva told Regard.