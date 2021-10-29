We're Kind of Freaking out About Geneva Carr Possibly Leaving 'Bull'

There is simply no other character on television today quite like Marissa Morgan (Geneva Carr) on CBS's Bull . For the past six years, she's stood by Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly), essentially supporting him through every tough decision.

Is Geneva Carr leaving 'Bull'?

Geneva Carr isn't going anywhere. At least that's what executive producer Kathryn Price coyly alluded to while speaking with TV Insider. Evidently, Geneva's character will be on an “empowerment journey” while she reevaluates her role at TAC. We really hope this means more Jason supporting Marissa, not the other way around. After all, she was his first hire and is essentially the one responsible for his success.

As the brains behind the Bull, Geneva is essential to the show. Without the algorithm she developed that allows Bull to correctly predict jury reactions, Bull would be mostly helpless. In an interview with Regard Magazine, Geneva said, "Bull measures juries by their emotions and Marissa does it by their stats. She is smart and driven and in every way Dr. Bull’s equal." She literally whispers intelligent somethings into his ear.

Geneva went on to say she used herself as a template to create Marissa, who is a "smarter me, with a better wardrobe and faster comebacks, but me." The more the writers get to know you, the more they are able to pull out of you for their character. "They’re always challenging me and tapping into things about myself I didn’t know that anyone knew or noticed, and then, they let me fly," Geneva said.

