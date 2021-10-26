Tia Torres of 'Pit Bulls and Parolees' Has Been Divorced From Her Husband for Years

If you're looking to watch a show all about giving people and animals a second chance, Pit Bulls and Parolees is the show for you. Tia Torres, her kids, and employees all run the Villalobos Rescue Center in New Orleans. It primarily rescues pit bulls who have a negative reputation for fighting and being dangerous. Plus, she employes people on parole who are typically passed up for jobs so they can get back on their feet.

Tia is regularly seen on the show with her kids, but she had been married for years to a man named Aren Marcus "AJ" Jackson who rarely appeared on the show. What happened to Tia Torres' husband and why isn't he on Pit Bulls and Parolees? We have all the answers you need.

In July of 2018, Tia posted a few facts on Facebook that fans may not have known about her. One of them is that she's been divorced for a while. "I've been divorced for years," she wrote. She also joked about having a spin-off of her show where she finds someone new with the help of her dogs.

The second time, Aren was hit with 11 different charges including second-degree burglary, grand theft auto, and attempted murder. He was convicted of all of them and he's still behind bars to this day. It's reported that Tia and Aren got married in October 2006, but the marriage didn't last.

For the entirety of Pit Bulls and Parolees, Aren has been in prison. Some sources say that the couple met in the 1980s when Tia found his dog. They reconnected back in the early 2000s when he was already behind bars because of a shooting that involved the police. He was released in 2006 but then was put back behind bars soon after.

Who are Tia Torres' kids?

Because of Aren's time behind bars, he and Tia don't have any children together. But Tia does have two biological and two adopted kids. Her adopted twins are Kanani and Keli'i "Moe" Chock. From watching Pit Bulls and Parolees, fans know that the twins met Tia through her daughter Mariah.

Article continues below advertisement

The twins had a difficult childhood, and Mariah brought them over to her home. They began to spend more and more time over at her home and became family. Moe is married to a woman named Lizzy, and the couple has a son named Nakoa. Kanani has a wife, also named Mariah, and they have two kids.