Earl Moffett's Life Was Changed by Caring for Animals on 'Pitbulls and Parolees'

Earl Moffett from Pitbulls and Parolees has been through the ringer. The New Orleans native grew up without a father and spent most of his days on the streets hanging out with older kids, constantly seeking their approval. Unfortunately, he got mixed up with the wrong crowd and at the age of 17 was arrested for armed robbery and attempted murder. He served 11 years and four months of a 22-year sentence. What happened after he was finally released could've made the man a career criminal.

Earl was caught with possession of drugs with the intention to distribute and was locked up yet again. While incarcerated, during a heated game of football with some other inmates, Earl sadly lost the use of his right arm. As bleak as his life inside became, however, Earl was able to find some solace in a special prison program. He was given the opportunity to train, care for, and handle dogs.