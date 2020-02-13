We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
maddie-ziegler-1581612015214.jpg
Source: Getty

Maddie Ziegler's Cameo in 'To All the Boys' Is Just the Start of Her Film Career

Whether you have followed her swift rise to fame or not, Maddie Ziegler has come a long way from Lifetime's Dance Moms. Although she has yet to make a formal big screen debut, Maddie did have a cameo in Netflix's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You as a cheerleader. Or, to be more exact, as Pep Squad Girl, as she is credited on IMDb.

Even though her character doesn't have a name in the much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 teen rom-com To All the Boys I've Loved Before, fans were in a tizzy at seeing her pop up to dance and say a quick line to Lara Jean that ended up being important in the overall film. And it's hard to deny that Maddie's blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo was the start of what may be a full film career.