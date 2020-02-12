Jordan Burtchett Speaks out About His ‘To All the Boys’ Character Being Recast

Jordan Burtchett Speaks out About His ‘To All the Boys’ Character Being RecastBy Abi Travis
If you’re as obsessed with Netflix movies as we are, you’ve probably seen To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. And if you have, you are probably also planning on watching the sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. If you happen to watch both in one marathon sitting and pay very close attention, you might notice something interesting. The character John Ambrose is played by two different actors! Here’s what happened to Jordan Burtchett (who played John in the first To All the Boys movie).
Jordan Burtchett played John Ambrose McClaren in the first ‘To All the Boys’ movie.
If you don’t remember seeing Jordan in the film, you’re forgiven — he was in it for literally about four seconds and he had zero lines. Maybe this picture will ring a bell:
No? We’ll help you out. John Ambrose was one of the boys main character Lara Jean had loved before. She first met him back in middle school during Model U.N. She had a crush on him (obviously) and ended up writing him one of her famous letters. At the very end of the movie — literally right before the end credits — we see John appear at Lara Jean’s door, letter and flowers in hand. John Ambrose is back, which is a bit of a wrinkle in Lara Jean’s life now that she’s officially dating Peter.
John Ambrose has a large role in ‘P.S. I Still Love You.’ But what happened to Jordan Burtchett?
Even if you’ve only seen the trailer for P.S. I Still Love You, you know that John Ambrose is solidly back in the picture and apparently has a thing for Lara Jean. But you’ll also notice that Jordan Burtchett isn’t in the movie. That’s because the character of John Ambrose was recast for the sequel. Jordan Burtchett was replaced by another actor, Jordan Fisher (yep, another Jordan!).
Some fans were upset when John was recast, but it doesn’t seem to have had any effect on people’s excitement for the sequel. We’re all still going to watch it, right? We’re all very invested now in how this new love triangle is going to work out. Maybe Lara Jean will even end up with John Ambrose!
Jordan Burtchett is still keeping busy, though.
Back in June of 2019, he announced on Twitter that he’d be joining the cast of CBC’s Heartland. He plays Quinn McGregor and is probably keeping pretty busy with that project. He also has a YouTube channel where he sometimes posts vlogs. In fact, in one video, he addressed the recast. “From the recast for To All the Boys, I know a lot of people were disappointed,” he said. “It's too bad, but great things will happen to them and great things will happen to me."
Although many will miss seeing Jordan in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, we’re also confident great things will happen to him and we wish him the best!
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is now available to stream on Netflix.
