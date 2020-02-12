We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Jordan Burtchett Speaks out About His ‘To All the Boys’ Character Being Recast

If you’re as obsessed with Netflix movies as we are, you’ve probably seen To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. And if you have, you are probably also planning on watching the sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. If you happen to watch both in one marathon sitting and pay very close attention, you might notice something interesting. The character John Ambrose is played by two different actors! Here’s what happened to Jordan Burtchett (who played John in the first To All the Boys movie).

Jordan Burtchett played John Ambrose McClaren in the first ‘To All the Boys’ movie.

If you don’t remember seeing Jordan in the film, you’re forgiven — he was in it for literally about four seconds and he had zero lines. Maybe this picture will ring a bell: