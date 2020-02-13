We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

Wait, Do the Jonas Brothers’ Parents Own a Restaurant?

Given their incredibly successful careers as musicians, the Jonas Brothers really don't need a side-hustle. The brothers have been famous for over a decade, and given their reunion in 2019, it seems like they’re on reasonably good terms with one another. In Chasing Happiness, the documentary that focuses on the relationship between the three brothers, audiences are given a chance to understand more about their lives. 

What do the Jonas Brothers’ parents do?

The film also mentions, almost in passing, that the brothers’ parents own a restaurant that sells Jonas Brothers-themed merchandise. It seems like a good way for the parents to cash in on their children’s success. Apparently, Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas opened the restaurant, which is called Nellie’s Southern Kitchen and is located in Belmont, N.C., in 2016. 