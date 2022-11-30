From Disco to Grunge, Which Characters From 'That '70s Show' Are Coming to 'That '90s Show'?

Sadly (or not, depending on who you ask), That '80s Show only lasted one season and was clearly a paltry substitute. Now, a new sequel and decade are about to drop and we're hopeful that it fares better than its most recent predecessor.

That '90s Show brings us back to Wisconsin and into the bosom of the basement we grew to love in the original series. Speaking of which, who from the original cast is expected to drop by and can we count on an Eric and Donna reunion?