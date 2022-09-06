Let's Break Down the Mysterious Synopsis of the Mila Kunis-Led Netflix Film 'Luckiest Girl Alive'

With Mila Kunis at the forefront, Luckiest Girl Alive centers on a cut-throat New York woman who's so close to getting a hold on "the life no one thought [she] deserved," that is until her murky high school past comes back to bite her. Is she really the person she makes herself out to be, or is there darkness lurking within?

Let's further discuss the synopsis for Luckiest Girl Alive.