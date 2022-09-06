Peacock's 'Rutherford Falls' Was Cancelled After Two Seasons

Sierra said, "It’s been a true joy to make these two seasons of Rutherford Falls. Mike Schur, Ed Helms and I set out to make something new, real and smart — but also dumb — that made you cry and think, but also laugh ... Before our show — to borrow a line from Terry Thomas, played by the ridiculously talented Michael Greyeyes — ‘Native representation [was], for the most part, a hate crime.’ Which is why it’s been an honor to introduce the best of Indian Country to the masses."