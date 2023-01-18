We Need to Know — Will Big Rhonda Make a Surprise Return in 'That '90s Show'?

The gang is back! Netflix's upcoming period teen sitcom series That '90s Show sees the return of many fan-favorite characters from its acclaimed predecessor, That '70s Show, including Kitty and Red, Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Jackie Burkhart, Michael Kelso, and the one and only Fez.

Ahead of its highly anticipated premiere, fans are dying to know — is Big Rhonda in That '90s Show? Let's find out!

Source: Fox

So, is Big Rhonda in 'That '90s Show'?

Although plenty of familiar faces will be coming and going in That '90s Show, we doubt Big Rhonda will be one of them. Cynthia LaMontagne — the actress who portrayed the outspoken and hilarious character — has not acted since 2008. Thus, it seems highly unlikely that she will come out of retirement for a brief cameo. However, we could be in for a surprise.

What happened to Big Rhonda on 'That '70s Show'?

For those who may have forgotten, let's recap what happened to Big Rhonda on That '70s Show. She made her debut during Season 4, quickly beginning a relationship with Fez; however, their romance didn't last long because after Fez made a sexual advance on her, Big Rhonda choked him out and dumped him. Honestly, good for her.

Source: Fox

We don't know about you, but we think Big Rhonda had the potential to be a long-term member of the gang. She was absolutely hysterical and an all-around fun character, but sadly, her and Fez's breakup concluded her short-lived run on the show. Well, maybe it's for the best since the rest of the gang just trash-talked her behind her back for literally no reason (we still haven't forgiven them for trying to convince us Big Rhonda was unattractive).

Cynthia LaMontagne has been retired for more than a decade.

Although many of us would love to see Cynthia LaMontagne reprise her role as Big Rhonda in That '90s Show, it seems very unlikely, seeing as she's apparently been retired for more than a decade.