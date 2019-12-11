Sorry, Dearies, Gregg Sulkin From 'A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish' Is Taken

The plot of A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish is one you've heard before — just with an added holiday twist. An aspiring young singer has two evil stepsisters and a stepmother who are getting in the way of her career in entertainment.

Instead, they force her to work long hours at a billionaire's Christmas tree lot as a dancing elf, and during her time on the job, she begins to fall for Nick, the guy who works as the lot's new Santa. Her aspirations to become a singer-songwriter lead her to the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of attending a prestigious winter gala with Nick, but her horrible stepfamily predictably gets in the way.

Source: netflix

Hopefully she'll end up with her Santa Claus-Prince Charming anyway, but the movie has many viewers wondering whether the actor who plays Nick, Gregg Sulkin, is dating anyone. Keep reading to find out!

Is Gregg Sulkin dating? He's in a long-term relationship with someone you might recognize. British-American Gregg Sulkin got his acting start in the 2002 Doctor Zhivago mini-series, and since then has appeared on the Disney Channel series As the Bell Rings and Wizards of Waverly Place.

The 27-year-old is in a committed relationship with the little sister of former Bachelor contestant Cassie Randolph and the two have been together for at least a year, which feels like a long-term relationship in Hollywood terms.

Source: netflix

Back in October 2018, a smitten Gregg made their relationship Instagram-public, writing "Thank you for coming into my life & making it better. I love you." From that moment forward, the two appear frequently on each other's social media pages, in adorable photos usually accompanied by equally cute captions.

Who is Gregg's girlfriend, Michelle Randolph? In addition to being Cassie's little sister, Michelle has quite a following of her own. The 22-year-old verified Instagram user is currently finishing her studies up in film and media studies, and the beauty is also signed to the prestigious Wilhelmina modeling agency.

Michelle had initially begun her undergraduate degree in speech pathology, the same career her mother and sister pursued, but made the decision to switch when she finally found "classes on subjects that really interest and inspire me," according to a recent Instagram Q&A.

Her modeling career began at 16 when she moved to Huntington Beach and worked at a local surf story. "From that I started shooting with some local surf brands and when I turned 18 I signed with Wilhelmina Models," she shared.

Michelle is also pretty candid when it comes to sharing her own relationship advice, which might be worth taking, considering how solid she and British-accented Gregg have been for some time now. "If you aren't fulfilled in your own life, you'll be looking for your significant other to constantly please you (and that's basically setting them up to fail)," she wisely shared in a Q&A.

"Your significant other should be an addition to your already found happiness," she continued. "And if that's the case, you're less likely to place your insecurities on them."