TikTok Fans Are Having Way Too Much Fun With Debby Ryan's Facial Expressions

TikTok Fans Are Having Way Too Much Fun With Debby Ryan's Facial ExpressionsBy Nakeisha Campbell
Updated
From her controversial Netflix series to her engagement news, Disney Channel alum Debby Ryan has made quite a few headlines in the past. But now, the actress is popping up on everyone's social feeds for an entirely different reason.
You may have noticed a few throwback clips or random memes about the actress's smile, which have now become part of a viral trend on social media. But how did this all start? And what did Debby have to say about this? Read on to find out.
Why Is Debby Ryan trending on TikTok?
In short, countless users have taken to the social platform to poke fun at Debby's unique mannerisms and facial expressions. For example, users have taken clips of the actress dramatically storming off or walking away in certain scenes. Then, they added clips of their own hilarious impressions.
Scenes were taken from a variety of her past works, ranging from Jessie and 16 Wishes to Netflix's Insatiable. But her strut wasn't the only thing that fans poked fun at.
Fans also recreated her "shy girl" smile from the movie Radio Rebel, where she played a podcast DJ named Tara Adams. One particular scene that's been grabbing users' attention is when Debby awkwardly peers up at her crush, Gavin. While some simply copied her smile, others went as far as using the face warping filter.
The Debby Ryan impressions also started trending on Twitter.
Tweeters have also joined in on the fun by pointing out her unique smile, comparing her to popular fictional characters and famous stars. For instance, one user joked that "Debby Ryan is the Halsey of acting."
But perhaps the most popular saying is that the 26-year-old "smiles in cursive."
debby ryan smiles in cursive, but walks in comic sans. pic.twitter.com/kTFdFEmqlD— uwu(๑･̑◡･̑๑) (@tiffanynngo) April 30, 2020
People have called her out for not closing her mouth when she smiles.
Well clearly, these fans have no chill. Aside from the imitation videos, users have also been pointing out that Debby seemingly can't close her mouth completely when she smiles on the red carpet. In fact, many have uploaded press photos, where her front teeth are still visible when she's smirking.
How did this Debby Ryan trend start?
TikTok user @peppermintflower was reportedly the first to post a video on April 29, 2020, which now has over 933,000 likes. She shared a short scene of Debby smirking in Radio Rebel and then imitated her smile.
It was enough to spark an entire trend because other fans were suddenly inspired to do the same. Several impression videos have already garnered millions of views and likes.
How did Debby respond to all the memes?
It sounds like the actress is completely unbothered. Rather than trying to shut down these memes, she joined in on the fun by poking fun at herself. On Twitter, she shared a fan's tweet where he imitated her smile. Then, she posted a GIF of the cartoon character Roxanne, where she shyly smiles and flips her hair. Debby tweeted: "I was serious about my craft from a young age and studied technique alongside Roxanne from A Goofy Movie."
Perhaps she'll surprise fans with a fun meme of her own on TikTok, but for now, it looks like the star is keeping busy with her own projects. Though Insatiable unfortunately ended after two seasons, the star currently has a podcast called There You Are with Debby Ryan, where she sits down with people in the film industry to have open and honest discussions. She will also be starring in Netflix's upcoming thriller, Night Teeth.