Source: NETFLIX

Netflix's 'Insatiable' Has Been Cancelled After Two Seasons

"Nothing tastes as good as killing feels." That's the dark lesson that viewers learned from Patty (Debby Ryan) in Netflix's second season of the controversial hit comedy, Insatiable. Season 2 dropped on Oct. 11 and fans were already eager to figure out what comes next in Patty's story. 

With the second season having left off in a massive cliffhanger that saw Bob Armstrong (Dallas Roberts) framed for the murders done by Regina Sinclair (Arden Myrin), we're left wondering what a bloodthirsty Patty will do to get Bob out of prison and put Regina six feet under. 