TikToker Posts Clips ”Proving” She Didn’t Rear-End $500,000 Lamborghini

Car accidents can be traumatic experiences, and not just as plot devices for TV shows and that one short story you just can't shake from your memory. Even if you emerge unscathed from a wreck — which not everyone is lucky enough to do — the financial strain, rise in insurance costs, and potentially having to get a new car during this insane chip shortage is a huge stress for someone to have to deal with when all they originally wanted to do was commute in a car that probably costs a significant chunk of their earnings.

Now imagine if you were accused of rear-ending a Lamborghini. That's exactly what's happening to TikTok user @maddygilsoul1. Now, she's using the popular video-sharing platform to try to prove that she's actually innocent.

The "rear-ended" Lamborghini driver tried accusing a TikTok user of causing an accident.

It's bad enough if you hit a Corolla from behind while making a trip to the grocery store or heading back home from your Orange Theory class, but what if you slammed into the back of a $500,000 Lamborghini Aventador? If someone's rolling around in one of those automotive pieces of bling, then you just know they've probably got the coin to sue both you and your insurance company.

Matt Heller, the owner of said Aventador claims that his exotic whip was struck by a woman who was driving a black Audi. He uploaded footage of her getting out of her car and yelling at Matt for hitting the front of her vehicle. (Please note there's some NSFW language in the above video.) Not a good look for the woman in question.

However, TikToker @maddygilsoul1 uploaded separate clips that appear to reject Matt's theory, painting the Lamborghini owner in a different light. "Matt Heller went into oncoming traffic on a red light because I didn't turn left on yellow," a voice-over on one of Maddy's videos states. "And then almost hit a person. My lawyers will be serving him with slander."

