It Seems Like No One Made It out of the 'AHS: Death Valley' Finale Alive (SPOILERS)

After starting American Horror Story : Double Feature with an intriguing storyline on the shore, it all went downhill once we hit the sand. It's a miracle we finally made it to the end. There was so much potential for an extraterrestrial plot, but it didn't live up to the audience's expectations.

The 10th episode of Season 10, titled "The Future Perfect," wrapped up the story in a chaotic fashion with gory killings.

We barely knew these characters, and yet the majority of them were killed off. But, we guess that's because the basis of the narrative was taking down humanity once and for all. For now, let's look at all the characters who didn't survive part two of American Horror Story: Double Feature.